Casey continue their return with new track 'Great Grief' - listen

Listen

It's their first new material since 2018's 'Where Do I Go When I Am Sleeping?'.

Published: 2:38 pm, December 06, 2022

After revealing their return last week with the announcement of a run of live shows, Casey have dropped a brand new single.

Titled 'Great Grief', it's their first new material since 2018's 'Where Do I Go When I Am Sleeping?'.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Tom Weaver explains: “‘Great Grief’ is really special to the five of us. It was the first piece of music we wrote collectively after deciding that we wanted to do this again, and it felt like an organic progression when it came together.

“Musically we wanted to maintain an anchor in the familiar, but challenge ourselves to produce a more mature and expansive sound. We put a lot of thought into the sound design, adding layers and harmonies – all things we’d not really put much effort into previously.

“Lyrically, the song talks about the realisation I came to after reflecting on our time as a band following our breakup. When we announced we were drawing Casey to a close, I’d tunneled on the immediate personal impact of my writing, and how it felt like I was proliferating my pain by repeating it each night. But I’m in a much better place now, and I’ve grown a lot over the last few years. So now, if I look beyond myself at how the music Casey made has been interpreted and applied in our fans, my own discomfort feels like a small price to pay for the collective joy and catharsis we felt from our community.”

You can check out 'Great Grief' below.