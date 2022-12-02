Casey are back next month for a run of UK & German live shows

On tour

Casey have announced a return to action, after their farewell shows back in May 2019.

After a period of teasing, the band have revealed they'll be playing a run of shows next month in the UK and Germany.

A message from the band reads:

“Casey, at its core, was grounded in the idea that music is a labour of love. No expectation of success, no desire to attain stardom, just a shared yearning to make something we were all equally passionate about – and when that no longer rang true we were honest with ourselves about it, and stepped away.

When we announced that we were bringing the band to a close, we said that “in a few years we may collectively feel there is a new story that needs to be told”. Little did we know how much we as people, or the world at large, would change in the time that’s passed since then.

We’ve each reflected a lot on what we made as a band. The time we spent together, the team and community we were fortunate enough to build around ourselves, and the body of work that we wrote and recorded. We’ve talked a lot about why things ended when they did, including some difficult conversations about things that went wrong toward the end.

Once we were done talking, we all agreed that the best times of our lives were spent in this silly little band. We’re older now, have more responsibility in our personal lives and probably won’t be able to tour as much as we’d like; but we’d be lying to ourselves if we said we didn’t miss travelling, meeting people, and playing shows together – so we’re gonna do more of that.

Without further ado, we cordially invite you to join Casey in celebration of our joyous congregation. Appearing for five nights in England and Germany this coming January (yes, we will eventually play other places, don’t panic).

Can’t wait to see you all in January.”

The live dates read:

January 2023

12 BRISTOL Fleece

13 MANCHESTER Rebellion

14 LONDON Garage

19 OBERHAUSEN Kulttempel

20 LEIPZIG Conne Island