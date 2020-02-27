Subscribe to Upset
March 2020
Car Seat Headrest's new album is coming in May, check out 'Can’t Cool Me Down'

It's the follow-up to 2016’s 'Teens Of Denial'.
Published: 12:39 pm, February 27, 2020
Car Seat Headrest's new album is coming in May, check out 'Can’t Cool Me Down'

Car Seat Headrest have confirmed their new album, 'Making A Door Less Open'.

The follow-up to 2016’s 'Teens Of Denial' is set for release on 1st May via Matador Records, preceded by teaser-track ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’.

The song is "the result of a fruitful “collaboration”," a press release explains, "between Car Seat Headrest, led by Will Toledo, and 1 Trait Danger, a CSH electronic side project consisting of drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo’s alternative persona, Trait."

Check out 'Can’t Cool Me Down' below, and catch the band on tour in the US this summer.

