Capstan have announced their second album, 'Separate'

Check out new single 'shades of us'.
Published: 4:58 pm, May 24, 2021
Capstan have announced their new album, 'Separate'.

The Florida fivesome's new record is due on 23rd July via Fearless Records, preceded by new single 'shades of us'.

"Several songs on the album are about my ex before we split up, and this is one of them," says guitarist Joe Mabry. "There's a dynamic shift. You've got a modern pop edge, but it's still quite heavy. This is one of the flagship songs for the record. It's about coming to a really bitter realisation no matter how much you love a person or care, there's all of this other fucked up shit in the way. Ultimately, you know it's not going to work out."

Check it out below; the records full tracklisting reads:

1. pretext
2. shades of us
3. take my breath away // noose
4. alone (Featuring Shane Told)
5. blurred around the edges (Featuring Saxl Rose)
6. tongue-biter
7. abandon
8. shattered glass
9. sway (Featuring Charlene Joan)
10. decline

