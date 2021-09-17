Can't Swim are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All'

Watch

It's "a song about being haunted by the ghosts of your past," says Chris.

Published: 4:40 pm, September 17, 2021

Can't Swim have shared their new single and video, 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming album 'Change Of Plans', set for release on 22nd October via Pure Noise Records.

"'To Heal at All You, Have to Feel it All' is a song about being haunted by the ghosts of your past," says singer Chris LoPorto. "I wrote the entire thing on an airplane because I was having these awful nightmares. The progression is a six times signature where the drums are in four four.

"When I presented the demo to Will Putney, he thought the chorus felt a little better with the drums also and six going into the recording process actually thought this song was one of the weakest part of the 12, but wound up being one of the strongest and that’s why we decided to use it for the single."

