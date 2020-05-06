Listen

It features a handful of reworks.

Published: 11:27 pm, May 06, 2020

Can't Swim have surprise-dropped a new EP.

'When The Dust Settles' is out now via Pure Noise Records, featuring stripped-down, re-worked and re-imagined versions of previous tracks.

“The idea of revisiting some of our previously released songs is something we always wanted to do,” says vocalist Chris LoPorto. “When you play songs night after night you start to imagine them in different ways, and over the years of touring we have pictured them with many different arrangements.

"Even when creating the songs, we constantly go back and forth about how to present the idea best. In this time of isolation, we thought it would be very fitting to put out a stripped-down version of some of our favourite songs. Excited to share these familiar tunes with everyone but in a very new way.”

Give it a listen below.