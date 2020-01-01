Listen

It's to celebrate the record's 5th anniversary.

Published: 12:16 pm, March 03, 2022

Can't Swim have announced a deluxe edition of their debut album, 'Fail You Again'.

The release - out now digitally, with a vinyl shipping from 1st September - is to celebrate the record's fifth anniversary, and it includes four new songs, including single 'Find You'.

Singer Chris Loporto says: "Find You is the last b-side we recorded for Fail You Again. We wrote the song around the bass line, which many CS songs are guilty of and we wanted to keep the structure short and sweet. Clocking in around 2 minutes, it’s a song that gets straight to the point. Over the last 5 years we’ve thought about releasing it but the timing never seemed right, very excited for it to be finally out."

