Coming soon

Can't Swim are going to release a new EP before the year is up

Check out teaser-track 'Who's Happy'.
Published: 2:36 pm, October 30, 2020
Can't Swim are going to release a new EP.

'Someone Who Isn't Me' is due 4th December via Pure Noise Records, preceded by a new video for 'Who's Happy'.

A press release explains: "The band found distinct sounds and elements that set the intention of the EP right away. If anything, the songs on ‘Someone Who Isn’t Me’ prove that the band doesn’t need to rely on genre staples to make something that will resonate with fans. The emotion of their past work is still present."

The tracklisting reads:

1. Someone Who Isn’t You
2. Who’s Happy
3. Casey
4. Floor 71
5. Tiny Hands

