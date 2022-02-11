Subscribe to Upset
Cane Hill have dropped a new video for 'Drag Me Down'

"It is my first successful attempt at a true love song," says singer Elijah Witt.
Published: 3:56 pm, February 11, 2022
Cane Hill have dropped a new video for 'Drag Me Down'.

It's a track from the band's recent EP 'Krewe De La Mort', released last year.

"'Drag Me Down', as the culmination of an EP dedicated to heartbreak and loss, is the polarity of its predecessors," says singer Elijah Witt. "It is my first successful attempt at a true love song. I've always found it nearly impossible to write songs with a positive connotation attached to the concept of romance.

"After listening to Sleep Token on repeat for a month, I realised the only way for me to be satisfied lyrically was to create a bleak environment for my love to exist in. 'Drag Me Down' is my passion and desire to remain with the woman I love in life and evermore, wherever our souls may go — in death we will remain."

Check it out below.

