March 2021
Watch

It completes their Krewe De La Mort song collection.
Published: 12:39 pm, February 26, 2021
Cane Hill have shared a video for their new single, 'God Is The Enemy'.

The track completes their 'Krewe De La Mort' song collection that began with 'Power Of The High' and 'Kill Me'.

Elijah Witt says of the drop: "God Is The Enemy is an honest comment on contemporary Christians and their skewed views of living Christ-like. 

"From the hypocrisy of the church shielding its abusive history (and their present), to the blatant racism & control of women's bodily autonomy using the bible as a scapegoat - it's obvious that the followers of Christ have gone astray. 

"GITE implores you to imagine how the religious world would react if someone claimed to be the son of God again."

Check it out below.

