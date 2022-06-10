On the road

They will be joined on the run by Witch Fever and XL Life.

Published: 11:10 am, June 10, 2022

Cancer Bats are touring the UK this September.

The details are:



SEPTEMBER

01 Bristol Effigy

02 Brighton Washed Out Festival* (no support)

03 Southampton Joiners

04 Tunbridge Wells Forum

06 London The Dome

07 London New Cross Inn

08 Oxford O2 Academy 2

09 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

10 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms

11 Birmingham Mama Roux

12 Liverpool Arts Club Loft

13 Manchester Rebellion

14 Swansea Sin City

15 Hull Tower Ballroom

16 Leeds The Key Club

17 Glasgow Garage