Cancer Bats are touring the UK this September.
The dates will follow their recent set at Slam Dunk, as well as the release of their seventh studio album 'Psychic Jailbreak' through their own label Bat Skull Records. They will be joined on the run by Witch Fever and XL Life.
The details are:
SEPTEMBER
01 Bristol Effigy
02 Brighton Washed Out Festival* (no support)
03 Southampton Joiners
04 Tunbridge Wells Forum
06 London The Dome
07 London New Cross Inn
08 Oxford O2 Academy 2
09 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
10 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms
11 Birmingham Mama Roux
12 Liverpool Arts Club Loft
13 Manchester Rebellion
14 Swansea Sin City
15 Hull Tower Ballroom
16 Leeds The Key Club
17 Glasgow Garage