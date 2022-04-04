Cancer Bats have dropped their new single 'Pressure Mind', and launched their own coffee blend

Listen

The coffee is limited to 100 bags and only available in Canada.

Cancer Bats have dropped their new single 'Pressure Mind'.

It's a track from the band's new album 'Psychic Jailbreak', set for release on 15th April via their own label Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

Lead vocalist Liam Cormier explains: “Sometimes you just need a release with everything going on in the world, this song is our punk rock way of blowing off some steam. Melodic verses and bridge are all about introspection and thinking how we get ourselves in these mindsets time and time again and then the Chorus is all about LETTING IT OUT!”

The band have also launched their own coffee blend. Limited to 100 bags and only available in Canada, it's a Dark Roast Blend of 75% Guatemalan and 25% Brazilian Beans.

“I drink coffee non-stop and Anchored are some of my fav beans, so I wanted to share that love with all our fans,” shares Liam.