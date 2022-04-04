Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... PUP, Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift and more
Order a copy
April 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Cancer Bats have dropped their new single 'Pressure Mind', and launched their own coffee blend

The coffee is limited to 100 bags and only available in Canada.
Published: 2:38 pm, April 04, 2022
Cancer Bats have dropped their new single 'Pressure Mind', and launched their own coffee blend

Cancer Bats have dropped their new single 'Pressure Mind'.

It's a track from the band's new album 'Psychic Jailbreak', set for release on 15th April via their own label Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

Lead vocalist Liam Cormier explains: “Sometimes you just need a release with everything going on in the world, this song is our punk rock way of blowing off some steam. Melodic verses and bridge are all about introspection and thinking how we get ourselves in these mindsets time and time again and then the Chorus is all about LETTING IT OUT!”

The band have also launched their own coffee blend. Limited to 100 bags and only available in Canada, it's a Dark Roast Blend of 75% Guatemalan and 25% Brazilian Beans.

“I drink coffee non-stop and Anchored are some of my fav beans, so I wanted to share that love with all our fans,” shares Liam.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album, 'Only Human (Feat. AJ Channer)'
Void Of Vision have announced a new EP, 'Chronicles II: Heaven'
Check out Northlane's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, Sum 41 and more
Track by Track: Pillow Queens - Leave The Light On
Meet Me @ The Altar: "Every artist knows how important your first album is"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing