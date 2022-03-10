Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong', from their upcoming record.
'Psychic Jailbreak' - the band's seventh album, but first with their current line-up following the departure of guitarist Scott Middleton - will arrive on 15th April via their own label Bat Skull Records, in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.Drummer Mike Peters says of the track: "Lonely Bong is a song about life on the road and being in a band. It was a big lifestyle change for us when the pandemic happened and we couldn’t tour. We missed it a lot. Playing music, seeing friends and fans from around the world. We didn’t even see each other for over a year. LB is a homage to the road life and the blessing it’s been in our lives."
Check out 'Lonely Bong' below.