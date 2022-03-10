Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'

"'Lonely Bong' is a song about life on the road and being in a band," they explain.
Published: 5:28 pm, March 10, 2022
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'

Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong', from their upcoming record.

'Psychic Jailbreak' - the band's seventh album, but first with their current line-up following the departure of guitarist Scott Middleton - will arrive on 15th April via their own label Bat Skull Records, in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

Drummer Mike Peters says of the track: "Lonely Bong is a song about life on the road and being in a band. It was a big lifestyle change for us when the pandemic happened and we couldn’t tour. We missed it a lot. Playing music, seeing friends and fans from around the world. We didn’t even see each other for over a year. LB is a homage to the road life and the blessing it’s been in our lives."

He adds: "I like to think that Liam titled the song lonely bong for me since I’m the only smoker in the band. I would smoke and play drums, working out the songs for the new album alone late at night. Smoking helped to shift my brain from dad/regular life to a creative spot. I was the lonely bong missing his buds."

Check out 'Lonely Bong' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
Pillow Queens have dropped their Sisyphus-inspired new single, 'No Good Woman'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing