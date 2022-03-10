Watch

"'Lonely Bong' is a song about life on the road and being in a band," they explain.

Published: 5:28 pm, March 10, 2022

Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong', from their upcoming record.

'Psychic Jailbreak' - the band's seventh album, but first with their current line-up following the departure of guitarist Scott Middleton - will arrive on 15th April via their own label Bat Skull Records, in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

Drummersays of the track: "Lonely Bong is a song about life on the road and being in a band. It was a big lifestyle change for us when the pandemic happened and we couldn’t tour. We missed it a lot. Playing music, seeing friends and fans from around the world. We didn’t even see each other for over a year. LB is a homage to the road life and the blessing it’s been in our lives."He adds: "I like to think that Liam titled the song lonely bong for me since I’m the only smoker in the band. I would smoke and play drums, working out the songs for the new album alone late at night. Smoking helped to shift my brain from dad/regular life to a creative spot. I was the lonely bong missing his buds."

Check out 'Lonely Bong' below.