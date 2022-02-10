Cancer Bats have a new album coming in April

Coming soon

'Psychic Jailbreak' is the band's seventh album, but first with their current line-up.

Published: 2:33 pm, February 10, 2022

Cancer Bats have announced a new album.

'Psychic Jailbreak' - the band's seventh album, but first with their current line-up following the departure of guitarist Scott Middleton - will arrive on 15th April via their own label Bat Skull Records, in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

Lead vocalist Liam Cormier says of the title-track, out now: "We needed to kick things off with a total banger of a track that makes you want to pump your fist in the air, smash your head to the beat, all while screaming the call to action REJECT THE FALLACY OF TIME! The concept of a Psychic Jailbreak is to completely change one’s perspective on something, in this case it’s our ideas of fixed linear time."

"We knew this album had to be special," he adds. "Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing. Over the last 15 years of releasing albums, it’s been a collaboration of the 4 of us forming all musical ideas. That being said, we knew that the 3 remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album. We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album, would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves as we began tracking the 11 songs that would form this record."

The full tracklisting reads:



01. Radiate

02. The Hoof

03. Lonely Bong

04. Friday Night

05. Hammering On

06. Crocodiles

07. Shadow of Mercury

08. Keep On Breathin

09. Pressure Mind

10. Rollin Threes

11. Psychic Jailbreak