Watch

It's the closing track from their latest album.

Published: 2:53 pm, November 03, 2022

Camp Cope have shared a new video for their track 'Sing Your Heart Out'.

The track is from their latest album, 'Running with the Hurricane', and sees the band team up with Frightened Rabbit.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much Frightened Rabbit means to me, I think I hold the title of most FR tattoos on my body (6),” shares vocalist Georgia Maq.



“When Camp Cope first flew to the U.S, I departed the plane and connected to LAX wifi, and in my message requests was a message from someone I didn’t know called Simon Liddell. In the message, he told me that he had shown Scott Camp Cope before he passed and that Scott had a lot of nice things to say about it. I burst into tears on the spot. So when we went to Scotland, I invited Simon and his girlfriend to our show, they came along and we’ve been friends ever since. During tours and then lockdowns Simon would send me bits of music he’d written for me to play with, he sent me a little piano part and it became the first half of Sing Your Heart Out."

Check it out below.