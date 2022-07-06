Watch

"It's like a moment in time for us as a band," they says of the video.

Published: 2:24 pm, July 06, 2022

Camp Cope have shared a new video for their track 'Running with the Hurricane'.

The clip is for the title-track of their latest album, and arrives ahead of the Melbourne trio's summer tour dates.

"It's like a moment in time for us as a band," they says of the video. "We were getting ready to fly out to the US for our first international tour since the pandemic started. Kelly is six months pregnant in it and keeps rocking out. Jenny, who has started playing guitar live with us graciously said yes to being in it. We really wanted to capture the energy of the song, and that sometimes the only way out is up. And who doesn't like to get dressed up and do funny things with leaf blowers all day?"

Check it out below.