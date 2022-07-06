Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Camp Cope have shared a new video for their track 'Running with the Hurricane'

"It's like a moment in time for us as a band," they says of the video.
Published: 2:24 pm, July 06, 2022
Camp Cope have shared a new video for their track 'Running with the Hurricane'

Camp Cope have shared a new video for their track 'Running with the Hurricane'.

The clip is for the title-track of their latest album, and arrives ahead of the Melbourne trio's summer tour dates.

"It's like a moment in time for us as a band," they says of the video. "We were getting ready to fly out to the US for our first international tour since the pandemic started. Kelly is six months pregnant in it and keeps rocking out. Jenny, who has started playing guitar live with us graciously said yes to being in it. We really wanted to capture the energy of the song, and that sometimes the only way out is up. And who doesn't like to get dressed up and do funny things with leaf blowers all day?"

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Mayday Parade have released their new track 'Thunder'
Parkway Drive have announced their new album, 'Darker Still'
Who do the bands playing 2000trees 2022 want to see?
Nova Twins: "We want people to listen to 'Supernova' and feel like they can take on the world"
Pure Noise Records have unveiled a new covers compilation
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing