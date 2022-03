Listen

Published: 10:04 am, March 21, 2022

Camp Cope have dropped a new single, 'Jealous'.

It's the third single to arrive from their new album 'Running With The Hurricane', their third album and follow-up to ARIA-nominated 'How to Socialise & Make Friends'. The full-length is set to arrive this Friday, 25th March.

It follows up on the previously shared Blue, and the album's title track 'Running With The Hurricane'.

You can check out 'Jealous' below.