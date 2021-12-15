Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Camp Cope's Georgia Maq has shared her second solo release of the year, 'Joe Rogan'

"It’s about a very... unique experience that isn’t actually that unique."
Published: 9:41 am, December 15, 2021
Camp Cope's Georgia Maq has shared her second solo release of the year, 'Joe Rogan'.

The alt-pop number was recorded and produced by Georgia while stuck in quarantine, and follows on from earlier drop 'Someone Stranger'.

"I made this song alone in my house," she explains. "It’s a burn on myself because of my historically bad taste. It’s a song about leaving a bad date because you realised you don’t have to sit around while some guy defends joe rogan and smokes a gatorade bong, it’s about a very... unique experience that isn’t actually that unique - I think it’s relatable."

Check it out below.

