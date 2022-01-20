Coming soon

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 10:23 am, January 20, 2022

Camp Cope have announced their third album, 'Running with the Hurricane'.

The follow-up to 2018's 'How To Socialise & Make Friends', it's set for release on 25th March via Run For Cover Records, preceded by the title-track.

Singer Georgia Maq says: "The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends."

Their plan for the record was "just do something that makes us happy and might make other people feel good too," bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmric adds.

Check out the new single below; the full tracklisting reads:



1. Caroline

2. Running with the Hurricane

3. One Wink at a Time

4. Blue

5. The Screaming Planet

6. Love Like You Do

7. Jealous

8. The Mountain

9. Say the Line

10. Sing Your Heart Out