Calva Louise have signed a new record deal, and dropped their new single 'Trial'

Published: 11:24 am, October 16, 2020

Calva Louise have signed to FRKST - an imprint of 300 Entertainment - and dropped their new single 'Trial'.

A homage to Franz Kafka’s dark 1925 novel The Trial, the song arrives with a video the band filmed themselves during lockdown.

Vocalist Jess Allanic says of the concept: "A storm of lightning and meteorites points to wanton destruction. A person runs carefree and fearless until she finds her own image trapped in a holographic false reality, becoming aware that she is inside a human-scale video game where her capacity for submission is put to the test. Upon realizing that all is a projection, the game ends. Only confusion could induce her to restart the trial, unless she dares to break out of that sordid game. This is the game of any society that imposes incoherent rules, in fact, this is as absurd as the Kafkaesque Trial."

