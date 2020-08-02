Watch

Their EP's out now.

Published: 4:39 pm, August 02, 2020

Calva Louise are celebrating their new EP with a video for 'I Wish'.

It's a track from the band's just-released new three-track effort 'POPURRÍ', which also features 'Camino' and the sort-of title-track, 'POP(urrí)'.

“I Wish explores new intentions and determination,” explains vocalist and guitarist Jess Allanic, “The recent lockdown climate has been a challenge for many artists, however it’s also provided us the opportunity to break our mould, use our resources and push ourselves to have full creative freedom.

"I used this time to brush up on my illustration and animation skills to create our music videos and the EP artwork, and Alizon and Ben have been creating a new live set up that transposes this new sound into our live shows - which we hope won’t be before too long!

"We also worked with our friend Bobby Bentham (Strange Bones), who produced and mixed the track - he did an amazing job!”

Give it a watch below.