Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Cable Ties have shared their new single, 'Hope' - a song about positive change

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming album.
Published: 11:56 am, March 13, 2020
Cable Ties have shared their new single, 'Hope' - a song about positive change

Cable Ties have shared their new single, 'Hope'.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming album 'Far Enough', out from 27th March via Merge Records.

"Hope isn’t a passive emotion," says vocalist and guitarist Jenny McKechnie. "It’s not about sitting back in your chair and figuring that everything will be fine and it will work out for the best somehow.

"It’s about having hope that you are a person who can make positive change and that society as a whole is full of people like you, who ultimately want the best for everyone and who can find a way to work together to overcome the challenges we face."

Have a listen below, and catch the band on tour this April (hopefully).

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Neverkept have released a new single, 'Reunion Tower'
Bo Ningen have signed to Alcopop! Records for their fourth album, due in spring
Miss June have booked a new tour for May
Dance Gavin Dance take to the skies for their new 'Strawberry's Wake' video
Lotus Eater have dropped a new video for 'Narco'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing