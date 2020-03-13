Cable Ties have shared their new single, 'Hope' - a song about positive change

Listen

Published: 11:56 am, March 13, 2020

Cable Ties have shared their new single, 'Hope'.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming album 'Far Enough', out from 27th March via Merge Records.

"Hope isn’t a passive emotion," says vocalist and guitarist Jenny McKechnie. "It’s not about sitting back in your chair and figuring that everything will be fine and it will work out for the best somehow.

"It’s about having hope that you are a person who can make positive change and that society as a whole is full of people like you, who ultimately want the best for everyone and who can find a way to work together to overcome the challenges we face."

Have a listen below, and catch the band on tour this April (hopefully).