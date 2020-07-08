Watch

The show will be hosted on YouTube.

Published: 11:04 am, July 08, 2020

Cable Ties are going to perform their new album in full online.

The show will take place tomorrow, Thursday 9th July (9pm BST), with the Aussie band giving fans an airing of 'Far Enough' from front to back on their label Merge's YouTube channel.

As part of the live project, they're encouraging viewers to make a donation to Change the Record or any of the following fundraisers for families currently fighting aboriginal deaths in custody cases:



GoFundMe: Justice 4 Tane Chatfield

GoFundMe: Justice for Yuendumu: Inquiry on Police Shooting

GoFundMe: Justice for David Dungay Junior