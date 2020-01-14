Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Cable Ties have announced their second album, and a UK tour

The Aussie group have also shared a video for 'Sandcastles'.
Published: 2:52 pm, January 14, 2020
Cable Ties have announced their second album.

The Aussie trio - Jenny McKechnie, Shauna Boyle, and Nick Brown - will release 'Far Enough' on 27th March via Merge, accompanied by a video for 'Sandcastles', and a UK tour that kicks off in April.

"'Sandcastles' is a criticism of the idea that an effective activist community can be created by shouting down and casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the social norms or language of an exclusive community or group," Jenny explains.

"The song is aimed at a figurative individual who doesn’t have any interest in making positive changes in society or participating in open and productive discussions about political and social issues. Rather, they set themselves up as the gatekeepers of progressive groups by aggressively policing language and immediately casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the codes of behavior they have created.

"This turns purportedly intersectional, progressive groups into exclusive clubs only accessible to people with homogeneous opinions, social and economic backgrounds, and ways of speaking."

Have a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:

APRIL
03 Glasgow, UK – Glad Cafe
04 Manchester, UK – The Castle Hotel
05 Brighton, UK – The Hope & Ruin
07 London, UK – Old Blue Last

