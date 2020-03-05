Subscribe to Upset
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new vid for 'John Lennon Is My Jesus Christ', featuring The Mysterines’ Lia Metcalfe

Catch the band on tour throughout April.
Published: 12:01 pm, March 05, 2020
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new vid for 'John Lennon Is My Jesus Christ'.

Featuring The Mysterines’ Lia Metcalfe, the clip follows on from the band's signing to Communion.

“For me personally there’s a fun contrast between the song itself, how we perform and the visual representation of the song through the dancers,” explains guitarist and frontman Tom Rees. “In a usual scenario, the song would be steeped in ego with four men sweating and drooling, swinging and swaying, screaming and shouting. It feels good to pair it with something distinctly pop, as opposed to rock, and see if it still rocks.”

He adds: “We had played a few shows with The Mysterines and had always been big fans of each other, so were always in touch and chatting about stuff we were getting on with. We were thinking about toying with the idea of a film soundtrack for the single, and various alternatives we could do, and as we had been talking and playing together, we thought it made sense to work on something together. It was a very simple message on Instagram job, nothing too romantic unfortunately.”

Check out 'John Lennon Is My Jesus Christ below, and catch the band on tour throughout April, and at Truck festival too.

