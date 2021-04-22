Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have returned with a brand new single, 'New Age Millennial Magic'

It comes alongside a video from Vasilia Forbes.
Published: 12:20 pm, April 22, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have returned with a brand new single, 'New Age Millennial Magic'

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have returned with a brand new single, 'New Age Millennial Magic'.

Described as a “bridge between where the band have come from and where they’re heading next”, with a full-length already in the works, it comes alongside a video from Vasilia Forbes.

Speaking about the track, frontman Tom Rees explains: “Seeing Gen-Z’ers quitting school and actually influencing real change in place of me theorising whether Engels would have put his recycling out really brought into focus how fickle millennials (including myself) really are. I take absolute delight in lecturing a table of half-cut peers on the failures of capitalism, but little do they know my grab bag of 250 plastic guitar picks are already priming their way down the A470 straight to my door in the hands of an underpaid delivery driver with eyes like pissholes in fake snow.”

You can check out the video for ‘New Age Millennial Magic’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
illuminati hotties has returned with a new track, 'MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA'
Kaonashi have announced their debut album, 'Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year'
cleopatrick have announced their debut album, 'Bummer'
The Bronx have released another track from their upcoming new album, check out 'Superbloom'
Weezer have dropped their latest 'Van Weezer' single, 'I Need Some Of That'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing