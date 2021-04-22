Watch

Published: 12:20 pm, April 22, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have returned with a brand new single, 'New Age Millennial Magic'.

Described as a “bridge between where the band have come from and where they’re heading next”, with a full-length already in the works, it comes alongside a video from Vasilia Forbes.

Speaking about the track, frontman Tom Rees explains: “Seeing Gen-Z’ers quitting school and actually influencing real change in place of me theorising whether Engels would have put his recycling out really brought into focus how fickle millennials (including myself) really are. I take absolute delight in lecturing a table of half-cut peers on the failures of capitalism, but little do they know my grab bag of 250 plastic guitar picks are already priming their way down the A470 straight to my door in the hands of an underpaid delivery driver with eyes like pissholes in fake snow.”

You can check out the video for ‘New Age Millennial Magic’ below.