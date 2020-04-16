Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard poke fun at Joker with their new video for 'Hollywood Actors'

Watch

"I hope it all comes off as ironic enough."

Published: 12:59 pm, April 16, 2020

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared a cheeky new video for 'Hollywood Actors'.

It's a track from the Welsh four-piece's upcoming ten-track EP 'Non-Stop', out 10th July via Communion, and it arrives alongside a load of rescheduled live dates which will now take place in September.

Frontman Tom Rees says: “The video for ‘Hollywood Actors’ is one of my favourites I think, just because it’s led by a simple idea. I hope it all comes off as ironic enough, I really don’t want people thinking I loved that Joker movie. I thought it was awful.

"The idea behind that part of the video was all based around everyone’s reaction to the fact that Phoenix improvised that dancing scene, as if dancing isn’t a spontaneous effort anyway, good or bad.

"It tied in nicely with the lyrical content of the song, personally I think the type of attitude expressed in the song outlines why that film was considered a success, but I’m not a film critic anyway, what the hell am I talking about!”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:



SEPTEMBER

14 The Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

15 Green Door Store, Brighton

16 The Cavern, Exeter

18 The Bodega, Nottingham

20 The Garage (Attic Bar), Glasgow

22 Yes (Basement), Manchester

23 The Louisiana, Bristol