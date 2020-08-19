Watch

Published: 11:03 pm, August 19, 2020

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new video for 'Double Denim Hop'.

It's a track from their debut record 'The Non-Stop EP', out now via Missing Piece Records / Communion, and it features an active dial-in number (848-467-8079) where fans can leave messages.

"Quite embarrassingly," frontman Tom Rees recently told Dork magazine, "I wrote this song after I had made an Instagram post while visiting a friend on Scotland entitled 'do that double denim hop'.

"On my trip to Scotland, I was trialling the double denim look after having what can only be described as a melodramatic post-university crisis, symptomatic of many early-twenty-somethings who have been told that contributing to the economy is a breeze, you just walk into being a bioscientist, right?"

