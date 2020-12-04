Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and more have joined the line-up for Eurosonic Noorderslag

The new music festival will take place in January.
Published: 12:05 pm, December 04, 2020
Eurosonic Noorderslag has signed up 49 new acts for 2021's festival.

The virtual event will take place from 13th - 16th January, with the likes of Lava La Rue, Sassy 009, Daði Freyr, Benny Sings, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (pictured), Ad Infinitum, Slow Crush, and The Goa Express among the latest names.

There are more names coming next week, too.

The new music festival will also host panel discussions, keynotes, sessions, speed meetings, network opportunities and more. "The 2021 edition will be digital-only with a focus on new European music," a press release explains.

