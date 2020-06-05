Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new disco-inspired version of ‘Double Denim Hop’

Listen

"I went on a real big disco trip when I was 18/19."

Published: 8:15 pm, June 05, 2020

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new disco-inspired version of their early track, ‘Double Denim Hop’.

Tom Rees from the band explains: “I went on a real big disco trip when I was 18/19, I actually played in a disco band called Chronic Strut at that time too which I had completely forgotten about until right this second.

"This journey through disco offered a bit of a fresh perspective on the ‘70s rock vibe, just because it seemed to be a bit more energetic and above all, positive.

"Listening to a lot of early ‘70s Lennon can really make you cynical and bitter, so it’s good to have some Kool and the Gang to balance it out, plus with K and the G you get to go outside and dance with other people, as opposed to crying for John Lennon alone in your bedroom.”



Give it a listen below, and keep an eye out for their debut EP ‘The Non-Stop’ on 10th July.