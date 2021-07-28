Subscribe to Upset
Live

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have booked a show at Cardiff Castle

The date will take place next month.
Published: 9:41 pm, July 28, 2021 Photos: Lily Brown.
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have a new show planned at Cardiff Castle.

The date will take place on 27th August as part of the city’s post-pandemic recovery plans, with tickets on sale now.

Frontman Tom Rees says: “We haven’t played in Cardiff since Tyler, The Creator released Igor so it feels only right that we should make a massive overstep and play the biggest venue we could get our hands on.”

The group will also play a sold out live show at The Social in London on 20th October, too, with a second date added for the following day due to demand.

The news follows the release of recent single, ‘Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan’.

