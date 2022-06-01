Watch

It's "a small taste of what’s to come next."

Published: 3:12 pm, June 01, 2022

Bury Tomorrow have shared their new single, 'LIFE (Paradise Denied)'.

Following on from recent drop 'DEATH (Ever Colder)', it arrives with a video directed and produced by the band's long time friend, While She Sleeps bassist Aaran McKenzie.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates says: "As we head into this new era of Bury Tomorrow we want our fans to be as excited as we are and equally as we head into festival season and this year’s touring we hope this track gets people ready to go wild and celebrate the ‘reopening’ of the live music industry. Life and Death were recorded as stand-alone singles and a small taste of what’s to come next."

"Aaran is super-talented," he adds, "proving his skills time and time again, we are grateful he could work his magic on such short notice and create such an awesome, raw video, that really suits everything the song is about."

Check it out below, and catch the band at Download festival later this month.