It marks the start of a new era for the group.

Published: 12:30 pm, March 24, 2022

Bury Tomorrow are back with a new single, 'DEATH (Ever Colder)'.

Their first since 2020's full-length 'Cannibal', it follows the addition of Ed Hartwell on guitar and Tom Prendergast on keyboards and vocals, after the departure of guitarist / vocalist Jason Cameron last year.

Speaking of their new era, the band share: "We have all collectively faced the craziest upheaval in both our personal and professional lives over the last few years. However, this time has given the band a chance to focus on what Bury Tomorrow means to them, and has equally provided a chance to channel influences, creatively expand and move forward with a new, driven direction."

Frontman, Dani Winter-Bates adds that the song "is about relinquishing ties and is an ominous reaction to the pain, torment and discomfort life often presents us with. Using 'Cannibal' to solidify my ability to be open and honest with our fans about my struggle has given me clarity and the confidence to continue discussing mental health difficulties in my lyrics.

"Bury Tomorrow as a unit feel creatively inspired, driven and committed to pushing the band forward into bigger and better things and feel that DEATH is the door to that future."

Check out the new single below, and catch the band at Download this June, then on tour in October and November.