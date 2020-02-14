Listen

The band's new record is due in April.

Published: 9:16 pm, February 14, 2020

Bury Tomorrow are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Choke'.

It's a teaser from 'Cannibal', which will arrive on 3rd April via Music For Nations / Sony.

“I wanted to live by my words,” frontman Dani Winter says of the band's new material. “I talk to people about normalising mental health, so how can I write an album where I’m not talking about mental health?

"The normalisation of mental health is what saves lives. I want people to see the light in the dark. If they delve into that they can find solace in the discussion, the normalisation, the positive action by discussing this.”

“I want it to grow our fan base and capitalise what we did with Black Flame,” he adds. “Black Flame connected with a lot of people. I want Cannibal to take us to a new part of our career. It’s a great starting point for a discussion, I’m excited for people to hear it.”

Check out 'Choke' below.