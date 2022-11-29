Subscribe to Upset
Bury Tomorrow have shared a new single, 'Boltcutter'

Published: 2:42 pm, November 29, 2022
Bury Tomorrow have dropped a new single, 'Boltcutter'.

It's a cut from their recently-announced new album, 'The Seventh Sun'. The record is set for release on 31st March via Music For Nations, and has already been teased with single 'Abandon Us'.

Speaking of the track, guitarist Kristan Dawson shares, “from the second we put the finishing touches to Boltcutter, we knew it had to be a single. Whilst it is a fundamental Bury Tomorrow track, being both loud and heavy, it also emphasises the new era of our band."

"Specifically, it highlights influences we haven’t necessarily channelled through Bury Tomorrow before, and it’s a pleasure to continue to expand the possibilities of our music. It began its existence through Tom crafting the foundations, with an ambient and electronic soundscape, before the rest of the band provided their usual expertise.”

Check out the new single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:

1) The Seventh Sun
2) Abandon Us
3) Begin Again
4) Forced Divide
5) Boltcutter
6) Wrath
7) Majesty
8) Heretic
9) Recovery?
10) Care
11) The Carcass King

