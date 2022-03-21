Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... PUP, Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift and more
Order a copy
April 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Bury Tomorrow are set to return with a new single later this week

The band will be debuting their first single in their new guise, 'Death (Even Colder)', this Thursday.
Published: 8:03 pm, March 21, 2022
Bury Tomorrow are set to return with a new single later this week

Bury Tomorrow are set to return with a new single later this week.

The band will be debuting their first single in their new guise, 'Death (Even Colder)', this Thursday, 24th March.

It follows the addition of Ed Hartwell on guitar and Tom Prendergast on keyboards and vocals, following the departure of guitarist / vocalist Jason Cameron last year.

The new song will be the first from Bury Tomorrow since 2020's full-length 'Cannibal'.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Mysterines: "The album is essentially a snapshot of, you know, everything"
Camp Cope have dropped a new single, 'Jealous'
Nine Inch Nails have announced new London, Glasgow and Manchester shows
Fatherson have shared a new single, 'Love For Air'
Outbreak Fest has added two new headliners for 2022
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing