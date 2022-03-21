Bury Tomorrow are set to return with a new single later this week.

Coming soon

Published: 8:03 pm, March 21, 2022

The band will be debuting their first single in their new guise, 'Death (Even Colder)', this Thursday, 24th March.

It follows the addition of Ed Hartwell on guitar and Tom Prendergast on keyboards and vocals, following the departure of guitarist / vocalist Jason Cameron last year.