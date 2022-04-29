Bury Tomorrow have teamed up with Modern Error for a new version of 'DEATH (Ever Colder)'

Listen

Published: 11:18 am, April 29, 2022

Bury Tomorrow have teamed up with Modern Error for a new version of their recent single, 'DEATH (Ever Colder)'.

Their first new material since 2020's full-length 'Cannibal', the track follows the addition of Ed Hartwell on guitar and Tom Prendergast on keyboards and vocals, after the departure of guitarist / vocalist Jason Cameron last year.



"We are stoked to have such a great opportunity to not only team up with the talented humans that are Modern Error," Bury Tomorrow explain, "but also to push the song into new sonic spaces, that bring to life all sorts of different aspects that might not have been first noticeable. Music is about pushing boundaries and we are excited for you all to hear and enjoy this new venture."

Modern Error add: "‘In an increasingly isolated world, collaboration is incredible important. In this ‘scene’ especially, bands don't seem to do it openly enough, it feels almost frowned upon. When Bury Tomorrow approached us we welcomed it with open arms, and we’re grateful to have had an opportunity to work together on something especially when it’s two bands you wouldn’t normally expect to work together in this context. We went into this pretty blind, and not quite how it would work. We wanted to celebrate the best aspects of each band under one solid unified track. Bury Tomorrow gave us free reign to work how we wanted. The visual element to this embodied the exact same approach. We hope this is message to all bands that collaboration can be great, and shouldn’t be something you shy away from."

Check it out below.