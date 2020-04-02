Bury Tomorrow have put their album back, and unleashed new single 'Better Blow'

Watch

It's now arriving in July.

Published: 8:59 pm, April 02, 2020

Bury Tomorrow have shared their new single 'Better Blow'.

The track arrives alongside the news that the band's new album 'Cannibal' is going back a bit, to 3rd July, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking of the song, frontman Dani Winter-Bates says: "It's about how hiding your symptoms often makes them worse. This song is about appearing as the version of yourself that you want people to see you as. I feel like I’m getting to a point where the ‘Me’ I show people is the real me, but there was a large portion of my life where I couldn’t do this."

Check it out below, and read more about 'Cannibal' in the April issue of Upset.