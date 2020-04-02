Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Bury Tomorrow have put their album back, and unleashed new single 'Better Blow'

It's now arriving in July.
Published: 8:59 pm, April 02, 2020
Bury Tomorrow have put their album back, and unleashed new single 'Better Blow'

Bury Tomorrow have shared their new single 'Better Blow'.

The track arrives alongside the news that the band's new album 'Cannibal' is going back a bit, to 3rd July, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking of the song, frontman Dani Winter-Bates says: "It's about how hiding your symptoms often makes them worse. This song is about appearing as the version of yourself that you want people to see you as. I feel like I’m getting to a point where the ‘Me’ I show people is the real me, but there was a large portion of my life where I couldn’t do this."

Check it out below, and read more about 'Cannibal' in the April issue of Upset.

April 2020
Grab this issue

April 2020

Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lonely The Brave are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Bound'
Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song - check out 'Over Yet'
I Prevail have rescheduled their UK tour dates
Stand Atlantic have shared a new video for 'Drink To Drown', made up of fan-submitted clips
Twin Atlantic are taking part in a new three-day streaming event Virgin EMI are putting on
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing