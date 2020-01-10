Bury Tomorrow have announced their new album, 'Cannibal'

Coming soon

Out this April, you can check out a video for the title track now.

Published: 9:11 am, January 10, 2020

Bury Tomorrow have confirmed the plans for their new album.

Their sixth full length, it'll be titled 'Cannibal' and arrive on 3rd April via Music For Nations / Sony.

Following up on 2018's 'Black Flame', it was again recorded with SikTh guitarist Dan Weller, with mixing and mastering completed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood and Ermin Hamidovic, who worked on Architects' 'Holy Hell'. A press release describes it as "Bury Tomorrow’s most technical, anthemic album yet".

Speaking about the record, frontman Dani Winter explains: “This album is for me as well as for the fans. It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments I’ve had in my life. For some people it’ll be a hard listen. But I thought I have to do this, if I’m going to go in, I’m going to go in. I’m not doing something half arsed. There is nothing lyrically I would change on this entire album.”

“I wanted to live by my words,” he continues. “I talk to people about normalising mental health, so how can I write an album where I’m not talking about mental health? The normalisation of mental health is what saves lives. I want people to see the light in the dark. If they delve into that they can find solace in the discussion, the normalisation, the positive action by discussing this.”

Alongside the news, comes a video for the album's title track, which you can check out below.