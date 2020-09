On tour

Support will come from Miss May I and Thornhill.

Published: 10:40 am, September 14, 2020

Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red have announced a huge headline tour for next year.

The thirty dates will kick off on 12th November in Brighton, and features two nights at London's Electric Ballroom.

The run is in support of Bury Tomorrow's recently-released Top 10 album 'Cannibal', and August Burns Red's 'Guardians', both of which arrived earlier this year.

Support will come from Miss May I and Thornhill.

The details are:



NOVEMBER 2021

12: BRIGHTON Chalk

13: SOUTHAMPTON o2 Guildhall

14: NEWCASTLE Northumbria University

15: GLASGOW SWG3

17: LEEDS Beckett SU

19: MANCHESTER o2 Ritz

20: BIRMINGHAM Institute

21: BRISTOL o2 Academy

22: NORWICH UEA

24: LONDON Electric Ballroom

25: LONDON Electric Ballroom

26: PARIS Le Cabaret Sauvage

27: BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique

28: EINDHOVEN Effenaar

29: LUXEMBOURG Rockhal



DECEMBER 2021

01: PRAGUE Meet Factory

02: BERLIN Huxleys

03: HAMBURG Docks

04: LEIPZIG Felsenkeller

05: WARSAW Proxima

06: BRATISLAVA MMC

08: BUDAPEST Durer Kert

09: BUDAPEST Durer Kert

10: NUREMBURG Lowensaal

11: STUTTGART LLKA Longhorn

12: LYON Ninkasi Kao

15: MUNICH Backstage Werk

16: FRANKFURT Batschkapp

17: COLOGNE Live Music Hall

18: MUNSTER Skaters Palace



Tickets are on sale from Friday 18th September.