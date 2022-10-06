Watch

It's due early next year.

Published: 2:54 pm, October 06, 2022

Bury Tomorrow have announced their new album, 'The Seventh Sun'.

The record is set for release on 31st March via Music For Nations, with the news arriving alongside their new single 'Abandon Us'.

"We are proud to present, ‘The Seventh Sun’," they comment. "It is an understatement to say we are excited to share the new era of Bury Tomorrow with you all and the first single from the album, Abandon Us, is the perfect way to showcase our intent for the next phase of our band. Visceral and heavy, this track is for each and every one of you that has stood by us either from the beginning, or supported us along the way."

Of the song's origins, the band share: "It started with a demo simply entitled, Abandon. Taken from a time of loss, uncertainty and insecurity, the intent was to create a heavy track that mirrored these feelings. The lyrics highlight the frustration and anger at the current state of our society and how our so-called leaders seem intent on satisfying self-interest above the collective needs of humanity."

Check out the new single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



1) The Seventh Sun

2) Abandon Us

3) Begin Again

4) Forced Divide

5) Boltcutter

6) Wrath

7) Majesty

8) Heretic

9) Recovery?

10) Care

11) The Carcass King