Bully have released their new single 'Prism', a song about the process of letting go

The band's album is nearly here.

Published: 10:50 pm, August 13, 2020

Bully have released their new single 'Prism'.

It arrives ahead of their new album 'Sugaregg', which will be released on 21st August via Sub Pop. Alicia Bognanno says of the song: “‘Prism’ is about the process of letting go and realizing which aspects continue to resonate as time passes.”

The new record was produced and mixed by John Congleton and Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh, recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

