Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Bully have released their new single 'Prism', a song about the process of letting go

The band's album is nearly here.
Published: 10:50 pm, August 13, 2020
Bully have released their new single 'Prism', a song about the process of letting go

Bully have released their new single 'Prism'.

It arrives ahead of their new album 'Sugaregg', which will be released on 21st August via Sub Pop. Alicia Bognanno says of the song: “‘Prism’ is about the process of letting go and realizing which aspects continue to resonate as time passes.”

The new record was produced and mixed by John Congleton and Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh, recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Give the new tune a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Seaway kick off a new era with 'Big Vibe', the title-track from their new album
The OBGMs are going to release their new album 'The Ends' this October
Linkin Park are celebrating 20 years of 'Hybrid Theory' with their unreleased song, 'She Couldn't'
IDLES have released a video for new single, 'Model Village'
Dream Nails have launched a 'gig in a box', which comes with sticky venue flooring and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing