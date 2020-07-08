Bully have shared a colourful new video for 'Every Tradition'

Watch

It was shot remotely during lockdown.

Published: 11:35 pm, July 08, 2020

Bully have shared a new video for 'Every Tradition'.

Co-directed remotely with Alan Del Rio Ortiz, it's a cut from Alicia Bognanno's third full-length 'Sugaregg', due on 21st August via Sub Pop.

Alicia explains of the process used to create the clip: "After we tested out this method (me shooting alone at my house and sending the footage to Alan to edit and put everything together) with 'Where to Start' I liked it so much I wanted to do it again and trusted Alan to turn my mess into a well put together music video. Surprisingly I was a lot more comfortable on my own as opposed to having a crew of people there like there has been for past music videos. I also have a newfound appreciation for any cinematographer because god damn it's a lot of work."

Of the song, she adds: “‘Every Tradition’ is one of the most literal songs on the record, forcing myself throughout the writing process to cut out the bullshit and put down on paper exactly what was going through my mind, silencing the paranoia of the different ways it could be received. Some songs just call for that sort of process and ‘Every Tradition’ was one of them.”

Check it out below.