Bully have announced their third album, 'Sugaregg'

Published: 11:04 pm, June 11, 2020

Bully have announced their new album, 'Sugaregg'.

Alicia Bognanno's third full-length, it's due on 21st August via Sub Pop, preceded by lead single 'Where to Start'.

“There was change that needed to happen and it happened on this record,” Alicia says. “Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved.”

“This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” she adds. “I hope the happy go lucky / fuck-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. Add It On

2. Every Tradition

3. Where to Start

4. Prism

5. You

6. Let You

7. Like Fire

8. Stuck in Your Head

9. Come Down

10. Not Ashamed

11. Hours and Hours

12. What I Wanted