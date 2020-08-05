Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with 'Hours and Hours', a song for Alicia Bognanno's mum

Listen

"I love her dearly," she says.

Published: 10:39 pm, August 05, 2020

Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with their new track, 'Hours and Hours'.

It arrives ahead of their new album, which will be released on 21st August via Sub Pop.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship," Alicia Bognanno explains. "She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen.

"Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very first person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life. I realize now how similar we are and how that probably had everything to do with why we had a difficult time with each other growing up.

"I wish I knew sooner how much we could relate but am eternally grateful that we have figured it out now and I’m just so thankful to be on good terms, I love her dearly."

Give it a listen below.