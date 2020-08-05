Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with 'Hours and Hours', a song for Alicia Bognanno's mum

"I love her dearly," she says.
Published: 10:39 pm, August 05, 2020
Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with 'Hours and Hours', a song for Alicia Bognanno's mum

Bully are teasing 'Sugaregg' with their new track, 'Hours and Hours'.

It arrives ahead of their new album, which will be released on 21st August via Sub Pop.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship," Alicia Bognanno explains. "She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen.

"Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very first person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life. I realize now how similar we are and how that probably had everything to do with why we had a difficult time with each other growing up.

"I wish I knew sooner how much we could relate but am eternally grateful that we have figured it out now and I’m just so thankful to be on good terms, I love her dearly."

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fontaines D.C. have added four more shows to next year's headline tour
Year Of The Knife: "Our music is based in reality, no bullshit"
PUP have shared a cover of one of their favourite songs, Grandaddy’s 'A.M. 180'
Check out Narrow Head's new video for 'Hard To Swallow'
The Menzingers are going to release a reimagined version of their album 'Hello Exile'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing