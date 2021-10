Watch

They've a new album coming in November.

Published: 11:35 am, October 05, 2021

Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Rainbow Veins'.

It's the latest cut from the band's self-titled seventh full-length, out from 5th November via Spinefarm / Search & Destroy, which will see the group hit the road throughout November.

“Rainbow Veins is out now and we couldn’t be happier for you guys to finally hear it," they explain. "It is one of our favourite tracks from the upcoming album and we’re sure it’ll be one of yours too. Turn it up!"

Check it out below.