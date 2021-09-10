Subscribe to Upset
Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Shatter'

They've a record set for release next month.
Published: 3:27 pm, September 10, 2021
Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Shatter'.

It's the latest cut from the band's self-titled seventh full-length, out from 22nd October via Spinefarm / Search & Destroy, which will see the group hit the road throughout November.

"We're very excited for you all to hear our new track 'Shatter'," the band explain. "It’s one of our personal favourites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours! It’s an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days! Let the head banging commence!!!"

Check it out below.

