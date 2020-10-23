Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.
Order a copy
November 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Brutus have released a new video for 'War (Live In Ghent)'

It's from their new live album, out now.
Published: 10:26 am, October 23, 2020
Brutus have released a new video for 'War (Live In Ghent)'

Brutus have released a new video for 'War (Live In Ghent)'.

It's a cut from their new live album, out today (Friday, 23rd October) via Hassle Records - 'Live In Ghent' was recorded in their hometown in front of a sold-out 750 fans.

The band say: "Four video’s have already been released: Fire, Cemetery, All Along and Sugar Dragon. Right now, we are happy to announce our personal favourite: War. This song is super special to us. Not only does it reflect a tough period, but this song has set a new standard for our writing ever since. We are so happy we can share this live version."

Check out 'War (Live In Ghent)' below, and find out more about the release in the November issue of Upset - out now.

November 2020
Grab this issue

November 2020

Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Pretty Reckless are celebrating Halloween with their spooky new track, 'Broomsticks'
The new issue of Upset is out tomorrow, featuring iDKHOW
I Prevail have released a new video for their live version of 'Deadweight'
Dream Nails have a Feministmas livestream gig planned for December
Architects have announced a new streaming event live from The Royal Albert Hall
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing