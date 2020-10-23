Watch

It's from their new live album, out now.

Brutus have released a new video for 'War (Live In Ghent)'.

It's a cut from their new live album, out today (Friday, 23rd October) via Hassle Records - 'Live In Ghent' was recorded in their hometown in front of a sold-out 750 fans.

The band say: "Four video’s have already been released: Fire, Cemetery, All Along and Sugar Dragon. Right now, we are happy to announce our personal favourite: War. This song is super special to us. Not only does it reflect a tough period, but this song has set a new standard for our writing ever since. We are so happy we can share this live version."

Check out 'War (Live In Ghent)' below, and find out more about the release in the November issue of Upset - out now.