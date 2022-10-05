Subscribe to Upset
Brutus have shared their new single 'What Have We Done'

"This new piece of music felt like both a turning point and an intersection," they explain.
Published: 5:39 pm, October 05, 2022
Brutus have shared their new single 'What Have We Done'.

It's a track from there band's upcoming new album, 'Unison Life'. Their third full-length, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hassle Records / Sargent House.

Vocalist / drummer Stefanie Mannaerts says of the track: “For some reason, this new piece of music felt like both a turning point and an intersection. In our history of being a band, this feeling came only a few times before, with the songs ‘Bearclaws’, ‘Justice de Julia II’ and ‘War’. Key songs such as these are challenging, but also feel like coming home at the same time. They define who you are as a band.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:

NOVEMBER
16th - Bristol, The Fleece
17th - Manchester, Rebellion
18th - Glasgow, Audio
19th - Leeds, Lending Room
21st - Brighton, Patterns
22nd - London, The Garage

