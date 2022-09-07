Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Brutus have shared their new single 'Victoria'

It's "about getting older", Stefanie explains.
Published: 12:28 pm, September 07, 2022
Brutus have shared their new single 'Victoria'

Brutus have shared their new single 'Victoria'.

It's a track from there band's recently-announced new album, 'Unison Life'. Their third full-length, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hassle Records / Sargent House.

Vocalist / drummer Stefanie Mannaerts says of the track: “‘Victoria’ is about getting older. You know grown-up life is lurking around the corner, but you're not afraid of what's coming, because we're all going to go down together.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:

NOVEMBER
16th - Bristol, The Fleece
17th - Manchester, Rebellion
18th - Glasgow, Audio
19th - Leeds, Lending Room
21st - Brighton, Patterns
22nd - London, The Garage

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Amazons: "We're still growing and finding our feet musically"
Joe & The Shitboys: "Everybody loves everybody; we're all friends"
Check out Nova Twins' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Toni Braxton, Destiny's Child, Mariah Carey and more
Stake have dropped their new single 'Deadlock Eyes'
Dead Pony: "We've always wanted to be a heavy band"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing