Brutus have shared their new single 'Victoria'.
It's a track from there band's recently-announced new album, 'Unison Life'. Their third full-length, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hassle Records / Sargent House.
Vocalist / drummer Stefanie Mannaerts says of the track: “‘Victoria’ is about getting older. You know grown-up life is lurking around the corner, but you're not afraid of what's coming, because we're all going to go down together.”
Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:
NOVEMBER
16th - Bristol, The Fleece
17th - Manchester, Rebellion
18th - Glasgow, Audio
19th - Leeds, Lending Room
21st - Brighton, Patterns
22nd - London, The Garage