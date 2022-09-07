Watch

Published: 12:28 pm, September 07, 2022

Brutus have shared their new single 'Victoria'.

It's a track from there band's recently-announced new album, 'Unison Life'. Their third full-length, the record is set for release on 21st October via Hassle Records / Sargent House.

Vocalist / drummer Stefanie Mannaerts says of the track: “‘Victoria’ is about getting older. You know grown-up life is lurking around the corner, but you're not afraid of what's coming, because we're all going to go down together.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:



NOVEMBER

16th - Bristol, The Fleece

17th - Manchester, Rebellion

18th - Glasgow, Audio

19th - Leeds, Lending Room

21st - Brighton, Patterns

22nd - London, The Garage